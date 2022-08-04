file-20200909-22-1gdb54j.jpg

Gov. Lujan-Grisham and the New Mexico Higher Education Department have launched a new tool to help all New Mexico students and families access tuition-free college. 

ReachHigherNM.com is a one-stop resource that guides New Mexicans to learn more about the New Mexico Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships, search and apply to public colleges and universities, and helps students maximize scholarship opportunities. 

