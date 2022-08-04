Gov. Lujan-Grisham and the New Mexico Higher Education Department have launched a new tool to help all New Mexico students and families access tuition-free college.
ReachHigherNM.com is a one-stop resource that guides New Mexicans to learn more about the New Mexico Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships, search and apply to public colleges and universities, and helps students maximize scholarship opportunities.
To receive the Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships and any other federal aid they may qualify for, New Mexicans can follow a simple three-step process – 1) apply to any public college or university in New Mexico, 2) complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and 3) enroll in the required number of credit hours at the participating school of their choice.
The Opportunity Scholarship Act was signed into law in March, establishing the most encompassing and accessible tuition-free college program in the country. Funded at $75 million, tens of thousands of students enrolled at New Mexico public colleges and universities have access to free college starting this Fall. Over 10,000 students have already benefitted from the Opportunity Scholarship since 2020.
The Opportunity Scholarship covers tuition and fees for New Mexico residents enrolling part time or full time at a participating New Mexico school toward a career training certificate, associate degree, or bachelor’s degree, regardless of when they finished high school. The scholarship also allows students to stack other scholarships and grants beyond tuition and fees to defray other college-related costs such as books and materials, housing, childcare, and transportation.
Over the past ten years, New Mexico has added 10,000 new jobs with an average salary of $90,000 or higher, but the majority of those jobs require some level of education or training beyond high school. The Opportunity Scholarship will help fill critical workforce needs and help New Mexicans access rewarding careers with family-sustaining wages, right here in New Mexico.
Prospective students can use the interactive eligibility tool at ReachHigherNM.com to determine which scholarship program they can potentially qualify for by answering a few short questions. They can also explore college options, contact their school’s financial aid office, or reach out to the New Mexico Higher Education Department for additional help.
There is no separate application for the Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships. Students must apply to a participating public college or university and enroll in the required number of classes in an eligible certificate or degree program. Students may complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly referred to as FAFSA, and other scholarship opportunities to access additional funds they may be eligible to receive.
Students are encouraged to begin exploring their college options now and submit applications soon if they plan to attend school in the fall.
For more information, visit www.ReachHigherNM.com or contact the New Mexico Higher Education Department’s Financial Aid Division at Fin.Aid@state.nm.us or 1-800-279-9777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.