With the closure of polling locations Tuesday evening, November 8, New Mexico’s 2022 General Election was all over but the counting. In Sierra County and throughout the state, alert citizens and many anxious party faithfuls were poised for the results as they began to be tallied. The final statewide count concluded heavily in favor of New Mexico’s Democratic party, although several of the races prompted excitement as the ballot boxes from various precincts were opened. While the outcome of Tuesday’s election delivered both happiness and disappointment, in line with each individual voter’s hopes and expectations, the results will no doubt set a tone many governmental functions will continue to reflect over the next four years.
The following election summary was compiled from official detailed election results available through the Sierra County website (www.sierraco.org), as well as through the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website at (https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/)
SIERRA COUNTY RACES
•Perhaps the most heavily contested local race, for Sierra County Sheriff, saw Republican Joshua D. Baker emerge victorious on election day. Baker captured 58.36 of the local ballots and tallyed 2,813 votes, to the 2,007 and 41.64 percent garnered by Democrat Michael K. Lanford
•The only other contested race in Sierra County concluded with incumbent Republican County Assessor Michael D. Huston overcoming a solid challenge from Independent candidate Eileen Davis. Huston ultimately tallied 2,623 votes, just over 56-percent of the ballots cast, to the 2,032 votes and slightly over 43-percent in support of Davis.
•With no opponents, Republican James E. Paxon, Jr., was confirmed to return for another term in the County Commissioner At Large Position 1 seat, with 3,502 votes. At the same time, Republican candidate Travis Day was also unopposed on the ballot. Day garnered a total of 3,519 votes of support and was similarly confirmed for a new term in the County Commissioner At Large Position 2 seat.
•Sierra County voters delivered 3,461 votes, confirming the election of Republican George A. Lee, who was unopposed in his bid for the county’s Magistrate Judge position.
•Voters throughout Sierra County further endorsed the return of incumbent Republican Probate Judge Thomas G. Pestak, providing him with 3,622 votes of support for his uncontested bid.
•In addition to the aforementioned local races Sierra County voters were also keenly eyeing the outcome of the race for District 38 State Representative and aided in confirming the vote for District 49 State Representative.
•The race for District 38 State Representative saw Democratic candidate Tara Jaramillo finish Tuesday night’s tally with 51-percent of the ballots cast, while Republican candidate Sandra Kay Hammack came in only slightly behind, with 49-percent of the vote. All told, Jaramillo brought in 4,473 votes to the 4,369 tallied by Hammack. Sierra County voters delivered a full 1,343 ballots in favor of Republican Hammack, while tallying 845 for Jaramillo.
•The District 49 State Representative featured Republican Gail “MIssy” Armstrong running unopposed. Statewide, Armstrong received 8,735 votes confirming her election, while Sierra County voters contributed 1,917 ballots to the final tally.
LOCAL BONDS AND MIL LEVY
Along with several statewide questions appearing on the November 8 ballot, Sierra County and Truth or Consequences voters addressed three important local questions pertaining to infrastructure needs and support for Sierra Vista Hospital.
•Registered voters in the City of Truth or Consequences came out heavily in support of two general obligation questions, which promised to secure approximately three million dollars for much-needed road, water and wastewater infrastructure improvements within the municipality. All told more than 80-percent of municipal voters sided in favor of both measures, with 1,660 ballots support the general obligation for road improvements and 1,725 votes cast in favor of the general obligation for water system improvements.
•County-wide voters were obviously divided over the request for continuation of a 2-mil property tax levy that has long supported Sierra Vista Hospital operations. While very close throughout the evening, the tally ultimately edged in favor of the initiative, delivering just over 56-percent of the ballots in favor of continuing the established mil levy. A total of 2,531 votes were cast in support of the request, while a full 1,985 voters expressed a desire to eliminate the annual tax allotment.
STATEWIDE RACES
The premier race for New Mexico Governor and Lieutenant Governor, saw the incumbent Democrats Governor Michell Lujan Grisham and Lieutenant Governor Howie C. Morales capture 53-percent of the ballots cast, securing near 43,000 votes more than their Republican opponents and another four years in office for the team.
While mounting a very respectable challenge, Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark V. Ronchetti and Ant L. Thornton trailed steadily as the results came in, finishing with 46-percent of the vote statewide.
Sierra County voters came out overwhelmingly in support of Republicans Ronchetti and Thornton, delivering the team a full 2,997 votes, to the 1775 cast in favor of Democrats Grisham and Morales.
•Voters also ensured another term for incumbent Secretary of State, Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver, giving her a solid 54-percent of the ballots cast, to the 43-percent ultimately garnered by Republican candidate Audrey Trujillo.
Sierra County voters again favored Republican candidate Trujillo, giving her 2,769 votes, to the 1,968 cast for the Democratic incumbent.
•The race for New Mexico Attorney General saw Democrat Raul Torrez capture 55-percent of the statewide vote, while Republican Jeremy Michael Gay tallied 45-percent of the ballots case.
Maintaining steady support for the Republican ticket, Sierra County voters stood out from voters across the state, giving Gay near 60-percent of the local ballots and 2,873 votes, to the 1,977 cast for Torrez.
•Democratic candidate for State Auditor Joseph M. Maestas finished election night with a full 62-percent of the vote statewide, comfortably setting aside Libertarian challenger Travis Steven Sanchez, who brought home 38-percent of the ballots.
Showing a solid disdain for their Democratic foes, Sierra County’s Republican voters came out heavily in favor of Sanchez, giving the Libertarian candidate the nod and more than 52-percent of the local ballots cast.
•New Mexico voters delivered a solid victory for Democratic State Treasurer candidate Laura M. Montoya, giving her 53-percent of the vote, while Republican Harry B. Montoya garnered 47-percent of the ballots. Sierra County voters sided for the Republican, delivering Harry B. Montoya over 61-percent of the local ballots, while rendering just above 38-percent for the Democrat Laura M. Montoya.
•The Commissioner of Public Lands race saw Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard capture 55-percent of the statewide vote, to the 45-percent cast in support of Republican candidate Jefferson L. Byrd. Sierra County voters stood against the state trend, providing Byrd with over 61-percent of votes cast, and delivering slightly over 38-percent of the ballots for Richard.
•The race for Justice of New Mexico’s Supreme Court -Position 1, Democrat Julie J. Vargas outpaced Republican Thomas C. Montoya and ultimately emerged victorious capturing 53-percent of the final tally, to the 47-percent garnered by Montoya. Sierra County voters were again contrary to the statewide results, delivering 62-percent of the local ballots for Montoya and 1,814 in support of Vargas.
•Statewide voters also sided with Democrat Briana H. Zamora in the Justice of the Supreme Court-Position 2 race. She ultimately garnered 54-percent of New Mexico’s votes to the 46-percent tallied by Republican Kerry J. Morris. Sierra County voters gave the nod to Morris, casting 2,950 votes for the Republican, while delivering 1,845 in support of Zamora.
•The race for Judge of the Court of Appeals-Position 1, saw Democrat Gerald Edward Baca emerge victorious with 50-percent of the statewide vote, to the 44-percent captured by Republican Barbara V. Johnson. Sierra County voters delivered a solid majority in favor of Johnson, giving her 2,847 votes to the 1,705 cast for Baca.
•The Judge of the Court of Appeals-Position 2 race went to Democrat Katherine Anne Wray, who gathered 51-percent of the statewide ballots, while Republican candidate Gertrude Lee finished election night with 43-percent of the vote. Libertarian candidate Stephen P. Curtis carried a full six-percent of the vote and likely was a factor in the final decision. Sierra County voters favored the Republican, casting 2,719 ballots in favor of Lee, while delivering 1,744 votes for Wray, and a solid 312 votes for Curtis.
•Republican Stewart Alan Ingham ran unopposed for the Public Education Commissioner-District 6 seat and was confirmed with a statewide vote tally of 50,813. Sierra County voters contributed 3,375 ballots to the confirmation.
•Supporting another confirmation, statewide voters delivered 10,693 votes supporting Roscoe A. Woods continuation in the District Court Judge Seventh Judicial District-Division 2 seat. Sierra County voters joined in with 2,800 votes.
FEDERAL POSTS
The State’s federal mid-term races saw Democrat Melanie Ann Stansbury steadily outpace Republican MIchelle Garcia Holmes to capture the US Representative District 1 seat, and Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez secure a solid margin to win out over Republican candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson.
Meanwhile, the overt battle between incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell and Democratic challenger Gabriel Vasquez tallied to a near dead heat. Although more than 61-percent of Sierra County votes were cast in support of Herrell, statewide results were wholly divided. When all precinct results were reported, both candidates were holding 50-percent of the ballots cast, with Vasquez maintaining a very slight margin of just 15 votes. A runoff election would appear to be in the cards.
