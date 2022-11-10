General Election.tif

With the closure of polling locations Tuesday evening, November 8, New Mexico’s 2022 General Election was all over but the counting. In Sierra County and throughout the state, alert citizens and many anxious party faithfuls were poised for the results as they began to be tallied. The final statewide count concluded heavily in favor of New Mexico’s Democratic party, although several of the races prompted excitement as the ballot boxes from various precincts were opened. While the outcome of Tuesday’s election delivered both happiness and disappointment, in line with each individual voter’s hopes and expectations, the results will no doubt set a tone many governmental functions will continue to reflect over the next four years.

The following election summary was compiled from official detailed election results available through the Sierra County website (www.sierraco.org), as well as through the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website at (https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/)  

