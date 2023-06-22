A Commission of the State Bar of New Mexico has awarded just over $1,200,000 in the grant funds to nine civil legal services organizations for the 2023 fund cycle.
The Commission’s mission is to be the financial steward of the New Mexico Supreme Court’s Fund for Access to Justice, which consists of funds generated pursuant to Supreme Court rule including interest on Lawyer’s Trust Accounts (IOLTA) and Pro Hac Vice fees. The fund also includes annual attorney donations.
