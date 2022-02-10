The State Bar of New Mexico has announced its 2022 leadership: President Carolyn A. Wolf (Santa Fe), President-Elect Benjamin I. Sherman (Albuquerque), and Secretary-Treasurer Erinna M. Atkins (Alamogordo). The State Bar is governed by a 23-member Board of Bar Commissioners (BBC), elected by the membership.
President Wolf and Secretary-Treasurer Atkins were sworn in during a ceremony on Dec. 8, 2021, by New Mexico Supreme Court Justice C. Shannon Bacon. President-Elect Sherman will be formally sworn in later this year.
The State Bar of New Mexico was organized in 1886 and is composed of more than 9,000 members. Its purposes are to aid the courts in administering justice and preserving the rule of law, and to foster a high standard of integrity and competence within the legal profession.
