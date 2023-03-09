The State Bar of New Mexico is now accepting applications for sponsors and exhibitors for its 2023 Annual Meeting at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, taking place from July 27 through 29 in Santa Ana Pueblo, NM.
The 2022 Annual Meeting, which returned to an in-person format at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa with great success, was attended by over 300 members of the State Bar of New Mexico, comprised of judges, attorneys, paralegals, law students and administrators. The event featured over 50 sponsors and exhibitors, with each provided their own booth at the venue. We expect a similar turnout at this year’s Annual Meeting.
