The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT), in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) has released the final Wildlife Corridors Action Plan (Plan). The plan has been prepared to minimize wildlife-vehicle collisions and increase motorist safety in accordance with New Mexico Senate Bill 228, the Wildlife Corridors Act (Act).
The Act, signed into law in 2019, directed the NMDOT and the NMDGF to develop the plan for NMDOT roads statewide. It identifies wildlife-vehicle collision hotspots that pose a high risk to the traveling public. Using ecological data and corridor modeling, it also identifies wildlife corridors that bisect roads, and provides a list of prioritized wildlife-vehicle collision mitigation projects with site-specific, detailed recommendations based on the results of the plan’s analyses.
The plan focuses primarily on the movements of six large mammals: elk, deer, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, black bear and mountain lion. However, other sensitive species were also considered. A team of national experts led by Daniel B. Stephens and Associates (DBS&A) cooperated with NMDOT and NMDGF to develop the final plan.
The DBS&A team used a science-driven approach to identify areas per the Act that “pose a risk to successful wildlife migration or that pose a risk to the traveling public.” DBS&As approach incorporated NMDOT crash data, NMDGF wildlife-movement data and other ecological information provided by partners and local contributors.
The Draft version was released in January 2022 and two public meetings were held the following month. After a 60-day comment period, NMDOT, NMDGF and DBS&A reviewed all comments and made edits to the draft plan accordingly.
The NMDOT and NMDGF will continue to work cooperatively to secure funding for implementation of the plan’s prioritized wildlife-vehicle collision mitigation projects. Various funding avenues will be pursued including applying for federal grant money, requesting direct allocation from the legislature, and incorporating wildlife-vehicle collision mitigation measures into future NMDOT projects when feasible. Per the Act, an annual report must be submitted to the governor’s office and legislature describing the progress made in plan implementation. Additionally, it must be revised within 10 years of finalization, but may be updated more frequently if necessary.
