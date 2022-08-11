magazine-2020-winter-vol62num2-State-Wildlife-Corridors-Act-Rio-Puerco-Mark-Watson.jpg

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT), in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) has released the final Wildlife Corridors Action Plan (Plan). The plan has been prepared to minimize wildlife-vehicle collisions and increase motorist safety in accordance with New Mexico Senate Bill 228, the Wildlife Corridors Act (Act).

The Act, signed into law in 2019, directed the NMDOT and the NMDGF to develop the plan for NMDOT roads statewide. It identifies wildlife-vehicle collision hotspots that pose a high risk to the traveling public. Using ecological data and corridor modeling, it also identifies wildlife corridors that bisect roads, and provides a list of prioritized wildlife-vehicle collision mitigation projects with site-specific, detailed recommendations based on the results of the plan’s analyses.

