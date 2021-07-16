When I was eight years old, in second grade, they brought a big black and white TV into our classroom. I remember watching Alan Shepard become the first American to venture into space. Now, here I was, sixty years later, standing at a futuristic Spaceport in the high desert of New Mexico, watching live, as another craft was launched into space and into history.
When Eve, the mothership raced down the runway, carry Unity like a newborn baby wrapped safely in her embrace and its wheels left the Earth, soaring skyward, it was far more of an emotional experience than I had imagined it would be.
Likewise, as Unity landed after pushing into the edges of outer space, wheels touching Earth as it hurtled down the tarmac, tear again welled in my eyes. Looking around, I could see I was not alone. There were smiles, tears, shouts of joy and hugs rippling throughout the crowd, both in the VIP guest section and more remarkably, the media area where I was stationed.
But let’s go back to when my day began. Taken from my notes written throughout day.
12:50 a.m. My alarm just went off, I’ve been up for almost ten minutes, awakening before it, after little more than three hours sleep. Shower and quick cup of coffee and pack up my room, so I can check out from the hotel before boarding the bus that will take me to Spaceport America.
The hotel, where many of the media people were staying, was one of two recommended by Virgin Galactic when I completed my online registration after being invited to cover the event for the Sentinel.
1:37 a.m. I walk into the hotel lobby. Only a few there, besides the night clerk and another hotel employee. Three Virgin Galactic employees are at the table in the side room off the lobby. That was where I checked in on Saturday, picking up my press credentials and bus boarding pass.
1:50 a.m. The lobby and breakfast area filling with people. Press people, TV people, twos and threes and fours. They check their laptops, their cameras and recorders. Talking, texting and greeting familiar faces from other events that they’ve covered.
2:50 a.m. Boarding what I’m calling the Magic Bus. There are four that I can see, all for the media. I got on the first bus, one of 40 allowed on each.
3:17 a.m. We pulled out of Las Cruces about 10 minutes ago headed for Spaceport America. I’ve never taken the southern road there before. We are told we will be escorted to the “press tent” when we arrive.
3:46 a.m. I’m listening to snippets of conversation I can hear around me. Trying to identify where people are from. There’s a couple from Reuters, someone from the Toronto Star, the Seattle Times. Behind me is someone from Rolling Stone and in the seat ahead, a pair from the BBC. I admit it. I am a little awestricken. I hear a couple people saying that they need to go to Truth or Consequences, visit the hot springs. Another says she heard there is a great brewhouse. I smile but stay silent.
4:50 a.m. Well, we got here. I walked into the press tent a few minutes ago. More a vast pavilion than tent. Air-conditioned, with at least a 25-foot high ceiling. Rows of tables have USB ports, power outlets and comfortable chairs. On one side of the room are tables filled with food and drink. A lounge area with sofas and flat screens. This is not at all what I expected.
5:08 a.m. I found a spot and am settling in. People are scattered about, already writing and scripting out their on-camera remarks for their station’s broadcasts. I got a plate of food. Quiche, brioches, fruit both cut and whole, yogurts, little sandwiches and more and more. The wooden cutlery is odd, but I’m getting used to it.
5:37 a.m. The sky is showing some glimpses of the first light of day. There is a blue glow spread across the big outdoor area that is mixing with the pre-dawn light. The sight looking out the floor to ceiling windows at the end of the pavilion is stunning. Outside there’s a stage set up, a huge fenced off area, a sprawling press riser off to one side. Part is sectioned off for the media, but front and center is the area for the special guests and VIPs. I’m told we can’t go beyond the not quite waist-high, black shrouded fencing.
5:53 a.m. The piped in music is well chosen and crosses all genres. Nicely done. In fact, the entire set up shows they spared no expense. My kudos to Sir Richard and company.
6:11 a.m. Mark, from ITV News just tracked me down. I met him waiting at the “porta-pottys” which were the poshest ones I’ve ever seen. I had told him where I worked. He just came to tell me that he had googled the Sentinel. He was impressed that it had been around over 50 years and was still family owned. I feel a little like a celebrity. ITV is a big British news organization and they are checking us out.
There are huge flat screens hanging all around the tent. The food keeps getting replenished. I meet the woman who is running the catering, it’s a California company, though most of the staff is local. One attendant is an Economics Professor from NMSU, volunteering to work so she could be here, at this historic event.
7:23 a.m. Jacki and Grace, Virgin Galactic staff working in the media tent asked me if I was a photographer and would I like to be one of about four taken into the even more restricted VIP area to photograph the flight crew and pilots doing their walk out to the vehicles that will take them to the spaceship. Of course, I would!
7:56 a.m. Just back into the press tent from shooting the walk out. Even from the VIP area I couldn’t see much. Still, it was cool to be in that area and see it all. I saw Dave MacKay, (the pilot) who I met a couple years ago and of course, Richard Branson, who spent a bit of time talking and posing with the school children he had invited to be front and center when he walked out.
8:18 a.m. Time seems to be rushing past and standing still all at once. We are milling around, alternating between sitting in the press tent and wandering around the large outdoor area reserved for media. I can feel things getting closer. The excitement is building. Outside, the atmosphere, from beginning to end is part professional convention, part rock concert and part Times Square. Khalid, an El Paso native is performing on the stage, but from our vantage point it’s hard to see him. Most of the media people are doing other things. I can watch him on the big screens in the press tent.
8:47 a.m. I found a place wedged between the press riser, which is packed full of TV cameras and others who are streaming, or live broadcasting. I am right by the fence that separates guests and media alike from the tarmac runway, that stretches out as far as the eye can see to the left and right, and about 200 yards beyond the low, fencing. Front row, standing room only.
9:07 a.m. I admit, I’m guessing about the time. I have my phone wedged and on camera and don’t want to disrupt it to look. The mothership with Unity strapped on is rushing past me. It’s picking up speed as it goes. It lifts off. From the VIP area and the press riser behind be cheers and applause erupt. I see people hugging and high-fiving and crying. Now we wait.
Now that I have this prime place I won’t move from my spot until Unity lands, expected to be 45 minutes to an hour from now. After what seems like forever, we see the explosive separation and Unity’s engines firing. Shortly the white plume rises to high to any longer discern.
9:38 a.m. Talking with a security guard on the other side of the fence, and a TV guy set up next to me. Both seem as emotional as I am feeling.
A call goes out. Someone has spotted it to the south, high and approaching the runway. It is still just a tiny speck in the sky as it disappears behind the low bushes and berms that surround the runway.
After the briefest moment, the top of the craft is visible. Traveling quickly, wheels almost down, more of it can be seen. Finally, it’s streaking past my vantage point, still moving fast, but slowing. Relief rippling through the crowd is palpable. There are more tears and cheers, of joy and relief. Exhilaration and adrenalin mixing in the moment.
Now we wait, alternating between the cool air in the press pavilion and walking off the rush of feelings in the outdoor enclosure. We wait for the post-mission press conference.
After what seems like many hours, but is at most just one, the six returned space travelers enter from stage left, and the press conference begins. Seven brief questions and 20 minutes later, it is all over. Never got to ask my question, but that’s alright. At Richard Branson’s insistence, the children present got to ask the second, and the final questions. The crew, pilots and Sir Richard are filing out, slowly, stopping here and there to talk for a second or pose for a picture. Now, nothing left but to board the bus back to the hotel. On the drive home, as the adrenalin wears off it hits me again. How fortunate and how humbling to be selected to be a witness to history. Now, home, to start writing, processing photos and yes, sleeping at last.
