One of the traditional last day of school activities at T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) in recent years has been the staff versus eighth grade basketball game. This year’s game was an energetic affair that pitted both eighth grade boys and girls against a collection of staff, mostly coaches, from TCMS and beyond. Though it ended with the staff on top, 68-38, the main objective, some no holds barred fun ended with everyone a winner.
With a roster of 17, the student team was coached by Logan Conklin and had about equal numbers of boys and girls ready to compete. The staff/teacher team numbered just 12, and it never became apparent who if anyone was coaching. In fact, the large majority of those on the court were themselves coaches.
With few time outs and fewer fouls called, it was pretty much non-stop hoops action on the court. Substitutions came and went, with the student team’s coach trying to sub himself in at one point, and the staff team working out substitutions in a variety of ways, including one rock, paper, scissors standoff.
At the extended first quarter break, seventh grade Tigers, many from the TCMS seventh grade basketball teams, held an impromptu shooting contest. At halftime, three small teams took center court, with several students in each wrapping a hapless staff member from head to toe in toilet paper, to the roaring laughter from the stands.
All in all, the spirited fun was a great way to end the final half day of school. It was an event sure to send everyone home with good feelings about their classmates and teachers, and boy, I bet those teachers and staff slept good that night.
Exhibition fun brings school year to an end at TCMS in traditional sporting fun
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.