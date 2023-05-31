One of the traditional last day of school activities at T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) in recent years has been the staff versus eighth grade basketball game. This year’s game was an energetic affair that pitted both eighth grade boys and girls against a collection of staff, mostly coaches, from TCMS and beyond. Though it ended with the staff on top, 68-38, the main objective, some no holds barred fun ended with everyone a winner. 

With a roster of 17, the student team was coached by Logan Conklin and had about equal numbers of boys and girls ready to compete. The staff/teacher team numbered just 12, and it never became apparent who if anyone was coaching. In fact, the large majority of those on the court were themselves coaches. 

