St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has cancelled their monthly dinners until further notice. St. Paul’s is taking this action to avoid possible spread of the Covid 19 virus and in cooperation with guidelines issued by Governor Michelle Grisham, the NM Department of Health as well as the Bishop of the Rio Grande. Infections are rising rapidly in our community and it is important that we continue to protect ourselves and others by wearing masks that cover both the nose and mouth.
The Pantry will be open from 5 PM until 6 PM Saturday November 28, 2020. The pantry provides food items, cleaning supplies, personal care items and pet food. People are requested to remain in their vehicles and wait for staff to bring them items. For people who arrive on foot, they are asked to wait in a specified area. Everyone must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. St. Paul’s would like to thank everyone who has donated to the pantry as well as the Diocese of the Rio Grande for making our pantry possible. Anyone who wishes to donate should contact Mary Benda at 575-740-0160.
