St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will hold their monthly pantry distribution on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. Please note the new time. There are no requirements to receive pantry items.
The pantry provides food items, cleaning supplies, personal care items and pet food. People are requested to remain in their vehicles and wait for staff to bring them items. For people who arrive on foot, they are asked to wait in a specified area.
