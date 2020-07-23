With the beginning of the school year fast approaching, repair and renovation work ongoing through the summer, is rapidly being concluded. By the time students come back to the classrooms and halls, the last of the work should be complete. Repairs and refurbishment at the high school, middle school and elementary complex include both projects that were part of the 2015 bond as well as insurance jobs.
The long-awaited refurbishment of the bathrooms at T-or-C Middle School are underway and nearly complete. New fixtures, upgraded plumbing along with repaired and cleaned up tile-work in the student bathrooms will transform them into less dark and dreary places. This work was part of the last bond issue. It was postponed previously in order to do the work during the summer, when students would not be present in the school.
At Sierra Elementary, the recently approved exterior painting is finished. All the main structure, metal trim and other exterior work has been completed. The exterior of the cafeteria building was included in the work. This finishes all the exterior painting needed and helps to give the entire elementary campus on Smith Street a more consistent and attractive look.
Currently there is roof repair at Hot Springs High, with work being done on the cafeteria building and gymnasium buildings. This will repair damage done during the severe hailstorm early last fall and is being paid for by the insurance policy on the roof. The band and choir building also received a new roof this summer, along with new carpeting to replace what had been water damaged. The interior will have a fresh new look for returning students.
The main gymnasium, the Den, home of the Tigers at Hot Springs High, has undergone a full floor repair over the past month. The floor had some lifting and buckling around the edges, off the playing court brought on by water damage during the same hailstorm that damaged the roof. When volleyball season starts, the athletes will enjoy the upgrade and repair.
All repairs currently in process are scheduled for completion before students return to the schools and classes begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.