It was a full house at Hot Springs High as the combined HSHS Band, as well as the HSHS Choir and TCMS Choir engaged the audience in a feast of music, and even dance, and a little acting.
After introductions by Band and Choir Director and school’s music teacher Carmella Barreras the band strode ito the opening bar of “March of the Nobles,” as arranged by Douglas Court. Beautifully played and enjoyed, the band, made up of students from across both high school and middle school, along with a couple of talented adults, then launched into a more ambitious selection.
The second piece performed was “A Klezmer Karnival,” arranged by Philip Sparke. This piece is based on music originating in the ghettos of eastern Europe where itinerant Jewish troubadours, known as Klezmorim performed at celebrations. The term “Klezmar,” a Yiddish one that refers to instrumental song, traces back hundreds of years, added to and growing over the years.
The band began what was initially a slow, almost dirge-like song that slowly built in tempo and intensity until by the end, the audience could almost see and entire village raucously celebrating together. Flutes and woodwind, brass and percussion, all performed in well-rehearsed unison.
With a brief intermission, the high school choir entered the stage, dressed more informally, and causing looks of wonder and puzzlement before they introduced the theme of the night’s song selections, the musical stage and film production, “West Side Story.”
From the first number, “Something’s Coming,” the choir had the audience mesmerized. With solos from Anissa Kelsey, Ethan Rhodus and Alfredo Villagran, and the entire choir backing, they flowed effortlessly into “One Hand, One Heart,” “Maria,” “I Feel Pretty,” and “Somewhere.” Many in the audience recognized the songs, either from the stage play or the films, but the story itself dates back far further.
West Side Story is a retelling of the timeless tragedy, Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The HSHS Choir, not content with simply, though beautifully, singing the songs, incorporated both acting and dance into their performance.
With well thought out set-piece scenes, they showed some of the attitude of the 1950s New York gangs that are at the heart of the story, ending with the tragic death of the lead male, performed and sung by Alfredo Villagran, who lay as if in death, before the choir, covered in a sheet. In a moment that moved many in the audience, as the girls in the choir sang, they slowly strode down to lay a rose on the still form.
It was the dance number, shown in the accompanying photo, that gave the best example of the talents that our school’s musical artists possess.
When the high school choir had finished, it was the choir of the middle school’s turn to show that though younger, they were just as talented. They performed a medley of Disney songs, called Disney Dazzle, arranged by Mac Huff.
Songs included in the medley spanned many familiar films. Included were “Be Our Guest,” from Beauty and the Beast, “Arabian Nights,” from Aladdin, “Under the Sea,” and “Kiss the Girl,” both from The Little Mermaid, and many more.
Solos performed by Lilla Palomares, Christopher Taylor and Gabryal Word captured the audience completely, and showcased some incredible talent.
As the final notes and lyrics of the chorus faded, the TCMS Choir, who closed the Spring Concert took their well-deserved bows, the room erupted, both for them and for all who had performed, into thunderous and heartfelt applause.
