After a fundraising, members of Sierra County Indivisible presented 89 gift certificates to Hot Springs High School, one for each of 89 students listed as homeless. The $40 certificates are redeemable at Bullocks Grocery. Shown above, At the presentation were (l-to-r): Margot Wilson from Sierra County Indivisible, Forest Hill from Bullocks Grocery, Jan Thedford from Indivisible, Hot Springs High Principal Ryan Peil and Hot Springs High Social Worker and Counselor Valerie Montoya.
Spreading Christmas Cheer
Jim Shiley
Reporter
