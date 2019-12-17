Sierra County Indisible Donation For Homeless.JPG
Buy Now

After a fundraising, members of Sierra County Indivisible presented 89 gift certificates to Hot Springs High School, one for each of 89 students listed as homeless. The $40 certificates are redeemable at Bullocks Grocery. Shown above, At the presentation were (l-to-r): Margot Wilson from Sierra County Indivisible, Forest Hill from Bullocks Grocery, Jan Thedford from Indivisible, Hot Springs High Principal Ryan Peil and Hot Springs High Social Worker and Counselor Valerie Montoya.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.