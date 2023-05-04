IMG_8014.JPG-Jeanne Sellars & bd 2-3 col w-story.JPG
With the Turtleback Classic Disc Golf tourney and the 2023 Fiesta Golf Tournament in their rearview mirror, and also awaiting final delivery of several upgrades for Ralph Edwards Park, members of the Truth or Consequences Recreation and Golf Course Advisory Board turned attention toward new ideas and operational necessities May 1. 

 

