With the Turtleback Classic Disc Golf tourney and the 2023 Fiesta Golf Tournament in their rearview mirror, and also awaiting final delivery of several upgrades for Ralph Edwards Park, members of the Truth or Consequences Recreation and Golf Course Advisory Board turned attention toward new ideas and operational necessities May 1.
CHILDREN’S SPLASH PAD
During public comment, local resident Jeanne Sellars urged the board to consider adding a children’s splash pad area to the city’s future project list. As the mother of a young child, Sellars relayed how she, and likely many other parents would truly welcome a facility aside from the municipal swimming pool, where they could take their youngsters to cool off and have fun on hot summer days.
Having already conducted some of her own research, Sellars told the board of a regional firm, which recently has installed such splash pad areas in Silver City, Deming and in Las Cruces. She stressed how these recent additions point to a growing desire for the availability of splash pad areas for youngsters among the state’s communities, and suggested development of at least one in T-or-C would be welcomed by both local residents and visiting families.
Sellars went on to share some preliminary data with the board, noting one estimate for the construction of a proposed 1,963 square-foot splash pad area totaled to a final cost of approximately $175,000. In this regard, she went on to note how grants were available to assist the city with such a project and said she also felt local fundraising efforts could further aid the municipality in covering development costs.
Advisory board members all expressed support for Sellars’ suggestion. Board chairman Ingo Hoeppner said he felt it was a great idea, and after noting how the city was already looking ahead towards additional upgrades at Ralph Edwards Park, suggested development of a splash pad would be a compatible and worthwhile project to consider.
With this noted, board members agreed to place consideration of a splash pad project on their next meeting agenda for further discussion.
GOLF COURSE UPDATE
Board members were told the April 29 Fiesta Golf Tournament attracted 27 competitors and raised approximately $1,600 to support both the facility and established scholarships. Although this was a positive result, community services director Oj Hechler relayed how golf course superintendent Rick Artman was already hoping to expand the annual event to a two-day tournament next year. He told the board how this would allow for a four-person scramble to be held on Saturday, followed by a competitive stroke play event on Sunday.
•Hechler reported that superintendent Artman was also still awaiting delivery of 18 new disc golf baskets/holes, which once installed will provide the facility with a challenging 36 hole venue. When this upgrade is complete, Hechler said the disc golf fees would be raised from the present $2 per round to $5 per round.
•Board members were also alerted to the anticipated delivery of fifty new sprinkler heads for the golf course’s irrigation system.
•Although superintendent Artman was unable to attend the evening’s session, secretary Jeni Neeley shared an email message from him asking if the advisory board might want to consider a name change for the municipal golf course. With the recent addition and pending expansion of the disc golf venue, along with other new amenities, Artman suggested a new name might better attract new local patrons and visitors to the facility. Vice-chair David Dawdy said he felt a name change could be beneficial and board members indicated they would likely discuss the idea further in the near term.
BOARD SEATS AVAILABLE
Secretary Neeley said her term with the board and that of chairman Hoeppner would be expiring at the end of June. While Hoeppner said he would be submitting an application to renew his seat, Neeley said she would be moving on and would not be returning for another term.
With this acknowledged, board members recognized Neeley’s departure would create two vacant seats on the advisory board.
Anyone who interested in local sports and recreational activities, golfers, disc golfers, or citizens who might want to help shape the future of parks and recreation in T-or-C are encouraged to consider applying. Further information about the advisory board and applications are available through the City Clerk’s Office, 505 Sims Street, 575-894-6673.
OTHER ITEMS
•Furthering her assimilation of the city’s boards and general operations, city manager Angie Gonzales attended the evening’s session, along with outgoing city manager Bruce Swingle. Board members formally welcomed both administrators to the meeting, as well as their participation in the evening’s discussions.
During a review of the Ralph Edwards upgrade project, Swingle acknowledged the ongoing delivery delay and with his departure slated for the end of May, said he was disappointed that the new gazebo would not be installed prior to his leaving the administration. This noted, Swingle recalled how in early community meetings about Ralph Edwards Park, numerous citizens expressed a clear desire for the proposed gazebo to become a truly functional centerpiece for the facility. He went on to relay how Hechler invested considerable time into exploring all available options and then told board members he felt the chosen gazebo was an awesome selection that would meet the citizens’ requests.
•Among items shared during the recreation department update, was the ongoing remodeling of the basketball court restrooms at Ralph Edwards Park. Hechler said the present goal was to have the project completed by May 4, to assure they would be open and available for the coming weekend’s Fiesta celebration. Acknowledging how unseen problems arise, Hechler said as of the evening’s session he was about 90-percent confident in meeting the Thursday deadline, while emphasizing how the project would be delivering a clean and fully renovated facility.
•Hechler also reported consistently large turnouts for year’s little league games, noting the Louis Armijo Sports Complex has been very active for Monday, Tuesday and Friday evening games. He also said the city’s adult softball league has similarly been enjoying large turnouts for Thursday night games, further pointing out how the use of all ball fields on those evening’s has led to consistently heavy parking lot congestion, but no major issues thus far.
•Swimming pool manager Ashley Galicia was in attendance for the evening’s meeting. She told board members all of her staff’s efforts are still being geared towards a Memorial Day weekend opening. While some applications have been received, she and Hechler continue to encourage anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard to consider submitting an application through the city clerk’s office.
