In a press release issued Wednesday, May. 27, Elephant Butte City Manager Vicki Ballinger stated officials with the New Mexico Alcoholic Beverage Control Division had approved an application from Spirit Golf Management to lease two liquor licenses owned by the City of Elephant Butte.
Ballinger explained how these two licenses must be renewed annually and respectively apply to both the Sierra del Rio clubhouse facility (restaurant, bar, and pro shop), and to the golf course’s grounds. She also confirmed the lease agreement would permit Spirit Golf Management to utilize both liquor licenses.
Ballinger further acknowledged the Elephant Butte City Council’s May 20 decision directing mayor Edna Trager to sign-off on a related and anticipated management agreement amendment, as soon as it became available.
Once parties have signed and executed both the liquor license lease agreement and management contract amendments, the city manager said the formal transfer of management responsibilities for the Sierra del Rio golf course and clubhouse would be complete.
