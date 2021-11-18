Spaceport America tenant SpinLaunch, Inc. held the first test flight from its new suborbital accelerator launch system from New Mexico last month on Oct. 22.
SpinLaunch started construction at Spaceport America in 2019 and is developing a launch system that uses kinetic energy with a vacuum-sealed centrifuge to spin a projectile at several times the speed of sound before releasing. The rocket launch company has constructed the world’s tallest suborbital accelerator at Spaceport America, which stands at over 150 feet tall- about the height of the Statue of Liberty.
"SpinLaunch is proving once again that innovative technology can come to life right here in New Mexico,” said New Mexico Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes. “SpinLaunch brings high-paying engineering talent and investment to Spaceport America, and that contributes to the job-rich aerospace ecosystem we are building from Los Alamos to Las Cruces.”
SpinLaunch has raised over $110 million from investors including Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, Airbus Ventures, Catapult Ventures, Lauder Partners and McKinley Capital. They are expected to spend over $38 million in construction at Spaceport America by the end of 2021. The company is expected to conduct about 30 suborbital test flights over the next six to eight months from the Sierra County site.
"SpinLaunch selected New Mexico and Spaceport America because of our collective entrepreneurial attitude and the spaceport’s operational advantages over many other sites around the nation and world,” said Spaceport America’s Executive Director Scott McLaughlin. “In just a little over two years, SpinLaunch was able to bring their site to life and conduct their first high-altitude operational launch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.