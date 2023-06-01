The Doña Ana County Extension Service Specialty Crop Workshop is slated for June 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held the Grapevine Plaza, 3900 W. Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005
ITINERARY
8 a.m. Welcome – Jeff Anderson, Doña Ana County Extension Service Ag Agent; Moderator – Jacque Huntley, DAC Master Gardener
1. Soil Health 8:10 am – 8:55 a.m., Dr. John Idowu, NMSU Specialist/Extension Agronomist (45 min)
Soil Health 8:55 - 9:40 a.m., Sam Ruhala, Biomimetic Soil Solutions, Los Lunas, NM (45 min)
Break: 9:40 – 10 a.m.
2. Hemp Fiber 10 – 10:45 a.m., Hanah Rheay (45 min), GA Teaching Assistant, Chemicals & Materials Engineering – NMSU
3. Hemp Fiber 10:45 – 11:30 a.m., Doug Fine (45 min), Hemp Farmer/Journalist
4. Hemp Fiber 11:30 – 12:15 p.m., Professor ML Robinson, CES, University of Nevada-Reno, (45 min)
Lunch Provided: 12:15 – 1:15 p.m. (Survey/Plant Raffle)
Moderator – Marcia Adams, DAC Master Gardener
5. Figs 1:15 – 2 p.m., Jeff Anderson, Doña Ana County Extension Service Horticulture Agent, (45 min)
6. Pomegranates 2:00 – 2:45 p.m., Professor ML Robinson, CES, University of Nevada-Reno, (45 min)
Break: 2:45 – 3 p.m.
7. Jujube 3:00 – 3:45 p.m., (45 min),
Dikshya Sapkota, Graduate Research Assistant Plant and Environmental Sciences, NMSU
8. Yellowhorn 3:45 – 4:30 p.m., Jeff Anderson, Doña Ana County Extension Service Horticulture Agent, (45 min)
5 p.m. End – (Survey/Plant Raffle)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.