Injured military service members can apply online starting June 15 for an upcoming special drawing to award up to 10 special oryx authorizations for hunts on White Sands Missile Range.
“New Mexico is the only place in North America that allows non-ranch, free-range hunting for oryx,” said New Mexico Department of Veterans Services Cabinet Secretary Sonya Smith. “This is a unique opportunity for veterans for whom hunting is a passion, so I encourage them to submit their applications before time runs out.”
Applicants must be veterans of the U.S. military with a disability rating of 50 percent or greater in accordance with U.S. Veteran’s Administration guidelines for receiving disabled veteran benefits. Significantly injured, active-duty military members who do not have a VA disability rating also may apply.
All applicants (except resident Disabled Veteran card holders) will need to submit supporting documentation to the Department prior to the July 20 application deadline.
Proof of eligibility may be emailed to specialhunts@state.nm.us or by postal mail with a postmark on or before July 20 to:
New Mexico Department of Game and Fish
Attn: Special Hunts
1 Wildlife Way
Santa Fe, NM 87507
The drawing is open to resident and nonresident eligible applicants who do not hold a current-year oryx license. Applications will be accepted only through the Department’s Online License System by clicking Injured Military Oryx Hunts in the main menu. Successful applicants will be notified by the Department and must buy the appropriate license(s) and pay White Sands Missile Range’s access fee.
The hunts will be three days between Sept. 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, with dates and areas to be determined by the successful applicants in coordination with White Sands Missile Range. These hunts will not be considered once-in-a-lifetime.
For more information, contact the Department’s Information Center at (888) 248-6866.
