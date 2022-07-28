The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has partnered with New Mexico Ducks Unlimited (DU) to offer the New Mexico Governor’s Special Hunt Auction 2022 online at www.nmdgfhunts.com. Funds from the public auction support the Game Protection Fund and are used solely for NMDGF mission-related projects and programs.
The eight packages offered this year will be up for auction starting on July 20 at 8 a.m. and will close Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. The hunts this year include:
•Exotics Hunt Package including an either-sex oryx license and either-sex barbary sheep license.
•Coues deer license in Game Management Units (GMUs) 23, 24, 26 or 27.
•Elk license in GMUs 34 or 36.
•Elk license in GMUs 16 A-E.
•Elk license in GMU 55A Valle Vidal.
•Mule deer license in GMU 2.
•Mule deer license in GMU 4 or 5.
•Pronghorn antelope license in any open GMU.
Distinct from the Enhancement Licenses, each Authorization auctioned must correlate to an existing hunt code. The bidder must follow all rules, regulations and restrictions associated with the hunt code selected. These hunts allow the choice of an additional five consecutive days, before or after an existing hunt code's established dates, to extend the length of the hunt.
DU is the world's leader in wetland and waterfowl conservation. DU has conserved more than 5,000 acres of habitat across the state of New Mexico. These conservation projects continue to benefit multiple species of waterfowl and other wildlife. To learn more about Ducks Unlimited, please visit www.ducks.org.
Register to bid on any of these hunts and other great items offered by DU by visiting: www.nmdgfhunts.com
