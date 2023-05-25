Officials with Sierra Vista Hospital, the New Mexico Hospital Association, Sierra County Commissioners and municipal leaders joined with concerned citizens for a special town hall meeting Wednesday evening, May 24. The gathering focused on the proposed creation of a special hospital district, which would oversee SVH operations and management, and replace the long standing Joint Powers Commission and Governing Board, which together include more than 25 regular and ex-officio members. The proposed hospital district would be composed of five elected officials representing the three established voting districts within Sierra County, along with two at-large posts.
Currently, hospital officials and municipal leaders are circulating a public petition, seeking to place a referendum for the creation of a special hospital district before voters in November. Other special hospital districts are in operation elsewhere in the state and this proposal has been a long expressed desire of both SVH authorities, Sierra County’s legislative representatives and officials with the hospital association.
