Sierra County Commissioners will be holding a special meeting Friday morning, September 15. This session is scheduled to begin at 10 am in the commission chambers, located in the county administration building, 1712 North Date Street. The morning’s special meeting will focus on a sole agenda item, a proposed resolution, which reaffirms the county’s support of the US Constitution and Bill of Rights, the Constitution of the State of New Mexico, along with its pledge to protect citizens’ rights.
Further information about the September 15 special meeting is available by contacting Sierra County’s administrative offices at 575-894-6215. Additional information may also be obtained by visiting the county’s established website at www.sierraco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.