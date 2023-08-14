Sierra County Commissioners will be gathering for a special meeting Thursday afternoon, August 17. This special session is set to convene at 1 pm in the commission chambers, located in the county’s administration building at 1712 North Date Street.
Board members are scheduled to address only one item of new business; the appointment of a county representative to the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board.
