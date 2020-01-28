The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 44 Americanism Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 21, presented Chari Spears Skidmore with a Certificate of Appreciation for her dedicated and unselfish hard work in supporting the school children in Sierra County and this community. We appreciate you, Chari, and your commitment to all of us.
