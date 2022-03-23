Aside from addressing agenda items centering on proposed property sales, budget adjustments and funding applications, the Truth or Consequences City Commission’s March 23 regular meeting included a formal presentation regarding Spaceport America’s status, and a brief update on plans for this year’s Fiesta celebration.
•Spaceport America executive director Scott McLaughlin, above at podium, and director of site operations, Chris Lopez, standing left, offered commissioners an overview of recent milestones and future plans for the facility. McLaughlin acknowledged how the state legislature recently approved an approximate $1.7 million appropriation for spaceport development and went on to highlight how both tenant/client and general industry interest in the facility is steadily growing.
Lopez led commissioners through a list of planned improvements on track for the near term, which include infrastructure upgrades, as well as future construction of a public viewing area.
•During public comment, Fiesta Board Chairman Nick Williams relayed how energetic volunteers and community participants are helping to ensure this year’s celebration will mark a turnaround for the beloved annual event. He shared details about a recently successful fundraiser and said the board is looking for ideas and ways to return the celebration to its former glory.
Williams also noted that volunteers are still being welcomed and said spaces in the annual Fiesta parade are available. Further information can be obtained by visiting the Fiesta’s website at www.annualtorcfiesta.com.
•Action items addressed during the March 23 session include approval of two ordinances pertaining to the sale of municipal properties, and board endorsement of three lodgers tax funding allotments. Commissioners further approved an NMDOT funding application and an agreement with NMDOT to include water and sewer line relocation in the state’s planned renovation of the I-25 business loop.
(0) comments
