Handcuffs.jpg

More than four years after confessing to Sierra County Dispatchers that he had shot his father at the family home, while his mother lay incapacitated nearby in a hospital-like bed, Solomon “Sam” Hayhurst was found guilty of murder in the first degree.

A week-long jury trial in Socorro concluded with a verdict of guilty, even though the defense had tried to prevent the prosecution from using the word “murder” during the trial. The jury trial began on August 14. It was the second scheduled for Hayhurst, with an earlier November 2022 date being delayed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.