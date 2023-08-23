More than four years after confessing to Sierra County Dispatchers that he had shot his father at the family home, while his mother lay incapacitated nearby in a hospital-like bed, Solomon “Sam” Hayhurst was found guilty of murder in the first degree.
A week-long jury trial in Socorro concluded with a verdict of guilty, even though the defense had tried to prevent the prosecution from using the word “murder” during the trial. The jury trial began on August 14. It was the second scheduled for Hayhurst, with an earlier November 2022 date being delayed.
Hayhurst, now 52, was 48 years old on July 24, 2019 when Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputies Montoya and Zavala were called to the King Canyon family home after midnight. Original court documents filed against Hayhurst indicated that he told arriving officers he, “didn’t want to do it and that is was the worst day of his life.”
Over the course of the next 12 hours of investigation, the story of what happened evolved dramatically and was conveyed during three days of jury testimony in the Socorro District Courthouse, under the direction of District Judge Mercedes Murphy.
Testimony aligned with the initial court records of how the father and sun had been drinking in the hours leading up to an argument between the two. Hayhurst told detectives in his initial interview that he thought his father was going to kill him and he shot his gun in what he believed was self-defense; however, the prosecution provided evidence and testimony that led the jury to decide that was not the case.
The evidence included a wireless camera in the living room on top of the entertainment center. It was pointed in the general direction of Hayhurst’s body, which was recovered during the initial search of the home. At the time of his arrest, Sam did not believe they worked, and told then Sierra County Sheriff’s Lt. Josh Baker that he hadn’t been able to access the video, though they had been in the home for two years.
The police, however, were able to access the video through an online portal account and observed on the video the father and son sitting in chairs near the mother’s hospital bed, arguing. The jury was able to see Sam had papers in his hands, and appeared to be upset with his father. Seven minutes later Sam hands his father a pistol, who was still sitting in his chair. The elder Hayhurst was seen checking the chamber of the larger pistol. He then got up and walked outside by himself. Meanwhile, Sam returned to the hallway and out-of-sight of the camera.
The video showed the father walking back into the residence, carrying the pistol in his left hand by the grip in a sideways flat manner. He approached the hallway and appeared to manipulate the revolver briefly, but did not raise it up. The elder Hayhurst could be seen talking to someone in the hallway, pistol still at his side. He is eventually seen being impacted by a gunshot and immediately falling to the floor. Sam was then seen stepping around his father’s body and exiting the home, unarmed.
Sam has been incarcerated since his arrest. His sentencing hearing is set for September 20 in the Socorro District Courthouse.
