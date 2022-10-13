After convening a public hearing and receiving two statements in opposition to proposed amendments to the city’s Customer Generated Renewable Energy Program (Ordinance No.735) October 12, members of the Truth or Consequences City Commission opted to once again postpone consideration of the measure to obtain additional information. Of primary concern to the board was a question raised by mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler regarding a statement declaring the city would not be obligated to purchase excess energy generated by local property owners, unless the energy in question was actually needed. Hechler suggested a future contract between the city and a major energy supplier could effectively undercut the price paid for customer generated energy, thus creating a situation where the city might never “have” to purchase the locally generated excess.
As both commissioner Destiny Mitchell and commissioner Merry Jo Fahl were absent from the morning’s meeting, and recognizing the board’s desire to carefully review the proposed ordinance changes, city manager Bruce Swingle suggested the commission may want to postpone final consideration until the full board might be present.
In discussion, city attorney Jay Rubin noted the commission was not rushing to finalize the ordinance revision, as the measure has been returned to the Public Utility Advisory Board for potential changes and discussed in numerous sessions over many months. In pointing out how the city engaged the services of co-city attorney John Appel to assist in the ordinance revision, Rubin also acknowledged that it was at Appel’s recommendation for the statement in question to be included.
With Hechler, mayor Amanda Forrister and commissioner Shelly Harrelson all indicating they would prefer to include all board members in a discussion before rendering a final decision, the mayor accepted a motion to table consideration of the measure, which was unanimously endorsed.
SUPERVISORY SUPPORT ENDORSED
During previous sessions in relaying information regarding the city’s troublesome water and wastewater infrastructure, city manager Swingle has pointed out how water/wastewater department director Pete English is the only staff member holding a level-two operator’s license. Returning to this concern, he reiterated how state regulations require the on-site presence of a level-two operator throughout any repairs or component installation. Emphasizing how English could not possibly be physically present for all of the presently required repairs, Swingle introduced a proposed contract with local resident Nick Jernigan, who holds a current level-two operator’s license and would be able to provide supervisory assistance when necessary.
After being told the contract would engage Jernigan for $25 per-hour and acknowledging the absence of level-two operator supervision would be a violation of state regulations, commissioners joined in an unanimous vote approving a motion to proceed with the proposed contract.
Recognizing the upcoming holiday season, commissioners supported city clerk Angela Torres’ suggestion to follow past board tradition and schedule only one regular meeting for the months of November and December. Torres recommended that regular commission meetings might be held Wednesday, November 16 and Wednesday, December 14.
Offering no objections and expressing support for the action, commissioners fully supported a motion to approve the single meeting dates for both November and December.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•Commissioners unanimously approved a contract renewal with Bartoo Sand & Gravel for asphalt and other materials frequently required by the city’s street department. Due to steady cost increases within the industry, the city manager introduced a negotiated contract that would set Bartoo Sand & Gravel’s price for the service at 17-percent above actual costs they might incur.
•Board members also unanimously approved a proposed Joint Powers Agreement with the Village of Williamsburg for law enforcement and animal control services. After noting a recent increase in the state’s Law Enforcement Protection Fund, which raised Williamsburg’s annual allotment to $45,000, the city manager outlined how the municipality’s present cost to maintain all police and law enforcement services was near $2.9 million annually. He went on to detail costs directly incurred in providing services for the Village and noted how this amount far exceeds the fiscal support annually provided through previous agreements.
Recognizing how approval of the proposal would seek additional revenue from Williamsburg mid-stream of the current fiscal year, Swingle recommended a request for the $45,000 LEPF revenue and as in past years, an added $10,000 payment, for a continuation of services through the present fiscal year. At that point, the contract would require Williamsburg to pay approximately $171,000 annually to cover the city’s actual cost for law enforcement and animal control services.
•In a series of actions, commissioners approved the re-appointment of Jake Foerstner and Linda DeMarino to the city’s lodgers tax board, the appointment of Victoria Harrington to the lodgers tax board, the appointment of Allen Hansen Begg to the parks and recreation advisory board and the appointment of Robert McGuire to the airport advisory board.
•Addressing three related action items, commission members approved lodgers tax allocations amounting to $940 to Geronimo Trail Scenic Byway for postage and flag replacement, and a $6,250 allotment to the T-or-C Rock and Gem Society for an upcoming show, scheduled to be held in T-or-C March 25&26, 2023.
•Board members further joined in approving a proposed grant agreement for the police department, a salary schedule adjustment to correct an inequity affecting wastewater department staff members, a previously discussed credit/debit card policy, as well as one payment requisition exceeding $20,000 and endorsement for the sale of one surplus John Deere backhoe at the upcoming November 5 Willard Hall Auction.
•During his regular report, city manager Swingle noted the discovery of a significant flooring issue within the Lee Belle Johnson building. Initial indications are that the problem could involve structural concerns and the city manager said an engineer has been scheduled for an evaluation to determine the extent of the issue and potential solutions.
•In her report, Mayor Forrister acknowledged recent personal experience with a water leak. While praising staff efforts which ultimately corrected the issue, she shared an appreciation for the frustrations that can arise from such incidents and encouraged citizens to remain patient as the city strives to address the aging infrastructure.
