After convening a public hearing and receiving two statements in opposition to proposed amendments to the city’s Customer Generated Renewable Energy Program (Ordinance No.735) October 12, members of the Truth or Consequences City Commission opted to once again postpone consideration of the measure to obtain additional information. Of primary concern to the board was a question raised by mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler regarding a statement declaring the city would not be obligated to purchase excess energy generated by local property owners, unless the energy in question was actually needed. Hechler suggested a future contract between the city and a major energy supplier could effectively undercut the price paid for customer generated energy, thus creating a situation where the city might never “have” to purchase the locally generated excess. 

As both commissioner Destiny Mitchell and commissioner Merry Jo Fahl were absent from the morning’s meeting, and recognizing the board’s desire to carefully review the proposed ordinance changes, city manager Bruce Swingle suggested the commission may want to postpone final consideration until the full board might be present. 

