With the historic Socorro Plaza as the venue, and a loaded lineup of diverse and talented musicians, the annual Socorro Fest, on Sept. 15 and 16, aims to provide two days of rock and roll, country, folk, oldies, blues, and more for music lovers.
The city of Socorro and New Mexico Tech’s Performing Arts Series (PAS) jointly sponsor the annual music fest to entertain and delight residents, students, tourists, and music enthusiasts of all ages. All are invited to attend the free all-ages festival, which also will include a kids’ corner with a bouncy house and imagination blocks, spirits tent, food and arts vendors, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, and eSports demonstrations from NMT competitors.
Three music stages – Historic Plaza, Capitol Bar & Brewery, Box Canyon Brewing Company – will feature performers from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
A major SocorroFest headliner is The End of the Innocence – A Salute To The Songwriters, a national and international touring act delivering a high-energy, high-level show, performing a full range of chart-topping Grammy award-winning hits from Don Henley, Paul McCartney, Neil Diamond, Dan Fogelberg, and Glenn Frey. The musical group has opened for such big names as Kenny Loggins, Little River Band, Randy Meisner, America, Three Dog Night, Kansas, Charlie Daniels, 38 Special, and Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles.
The festival’s marquee performer is Gonzalo, a Spanish dance music star originally from Las Vegas, New Mexico, who, in addition to performing hits such as “Adolorido” and “Sin Sal Ni Limon,” also owns and operates a Taos-based music production company, The New Mexico Music Factory.
Local talent also will take the stage during the two-day music fest, including (a full detailed schedule of performers, with dates, time, and location of their performances, is online at nmt.edu/pas)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.