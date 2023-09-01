With the historic Socorro Plaza as the venue, and a loaded lineup of diverse and talented musicians, the annual Socorro Fest, on Sept. 15 and 16, aims to provide two days of rock and roll, country, folk, oldies, blues, and more for music lovers.

The city of Socorro and New Mexico Tech’s Performing Arts Series (PAS) jointly sponsor the annual music fest to entertain and delight residents, students, tourists, and music enthusiasts of all ages. All are invited to attend the free all-ages festival, which also will include a kids’ corner with a bouncy house and imagination blocks, spirits tent, food and arts vendors, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, and eSports demonstrations from NMT competitors.

