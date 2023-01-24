A Monday night snowstorm, drifting into the early hours of Tuesday morning created icy road conditions that led to the schools closing for the day, Tuesday, January 24. The decision was made out of concern for student safety, due to both weather and traffic conditions.
New Mexico State Police closed I-25 north of Truth or Consequences due to conditions at Monticello Canyon, and traffic was diverted off the highway at exit 79, rapidly filling the Lakeway Shopping Center parking lot at Date Street and New School Road with semi-tractor trailers and other vehicles.
