No in-school classes for students Tuesday, October 27.
Truth or Consequences Municipal District Schools called their first "snow day" of the year early Monday evening, when the decision was made to cancel in-school learning for Tuesday, October 27 due to icy road conditions expected to result from the first winter storm of the season.
A robo-call was put out to all parents Monday evening informing them of the decision. All virtual, remote learning would still be conducted. With a winter storm warning or Monday night covering much of Sierra County, the decision was taken as a cautionary move, rather than waiting until morning, when many would have already been in transit.
