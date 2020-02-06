By John Johanek
Leland Pierce of New Mexico Game and Fish on Wednesday, Jan. 22 told a full house about Sierra County’s Public Enemy Number 2 – the leopard frog (aka, bullfrog) residing in our waters that eats anything and everything. This frog decimates populations of birds, beneficial insects, fish and even other frogs, including their near relatives.
The common bullfrog is a non-native species that is now the focus of controlling practices. Yes, we do have them in the lake, and no, they don’t keep down their numbers by eating each other – there are simply too many of them.
Through slides and photos, Pierce described our local snake species, and dispelled the myth that a rattler always warns before striking – not so. In fact, some rattlers don’t even have rattles – that could keep you up at night! But, on the upside, these snakes do keep down the numbers of mice that get into our homes and eat our car wires (personal experience). We are also home to nonvenomous garter snakes that do nothing more than startle the unwary.
Lizards were also addressed, and the audience found that these amphibians are quite adaptable. But other than taking a nip out of someone foolish enough to handle them, they’re pretty harmless.
So what is Public Enemy Number 1? To a biologist, that’s easy: the red-eared slider, the most invasive turtle species in the world. This is the turtle sold in pet shops, and back in the day, in five-and-ten stores. The problem is that the cute little turtle lives as long as 50 years and grows to the size of a dinner plate. Then too many are simply dumped into our waterways, where they thrive and become a major nuisance.
Even here in Sierra County we’re feeling the effects of this invasive species because we are home to the Big Bend slider, a threatened turtle species that is being pushed out by the red-eared, a major concern for Game and Fish.
Pierce’s lecture is the second of six in the Elephant Butte Lake State Park winter lecture series. The next lecture is on Feb. 5, at 6 p.m., and is titled Songs and Sagas of Sierra County. It features Brenda Nelson, who will tell the tales of the dam and both associated towns, and includes music of the day by Mario Portillo. Refreshments will be available. Admission is free.
