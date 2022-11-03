Crash.tif

Local agencies have performed numerous traffic stops in recent months that resulted in the capture of human smugglers and their victims in Sierra County, however, few of them have been reported as the cases and individuals are usually turned over to US Border Patrol officials and proceedings are on a Federal level. The light shines bright on the issue after one individual fled from US Border Patrol and took police on a chase through town and sent one T-or-C Police Officer to the hospital following a collision on South Broadway.

According to radio transmission Tuesday morning, shortly after 8 a.m. Border Patrol agents began a pursuit of an SUV on I-25, north of the T-or-C check station at mile marker 83. The vehicle travelled on State Road 181, headed back towards T-or-C. T-or-C Police were headed to assist and block off roadways leading towards town, however, did not arrive in time and joined in the pursuit of the SUV.

