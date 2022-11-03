Local agencies have performed numerous traffic stops in recent months that resulted in the capture of human smugglers and their victims in Sierra County, however, few of them have been reported as the cases and individuals are usually turned over to US Border Patrol officials and proceedings are on a Federal level. The light shines bright on the issue after one individual fled from US Border Patrol and took police on a chase through town and sent one T-or-C Police Officer to the hospital following a collision on South Broadway.
According to radio transmission Tuesday morning, shortly after 8 a.m. Border Patrol agents began a pursuit of an SUV on I-25, north of the T-or-C check station at mile marker 83. The vehicle travelled on State Road 181, headed back towards T-or-C. T-or-C Police were headed to assist and block off roadways leading towards town, however, did not arrive in time and joined in the pursuit of the SUV.
The male driver drove south on Date and near Family dollar went into oncoming traffic, striking a T-or-C Police Department unit head on. He continued driving the wrong way on Broadway through the downtown business district. Rejoined by officers at Main, near Bullocks, he sideswiped another T-or-C Police Department vehicle and continued south on Broadway, against the flow of traffic.
While on Broadway he eventually crossed back over to the right lane, where a T-or-C Police officer was driving at a slower speed, trying to get the driver to stop. The driver went on the side of the police unit and struck the car again. The unit was able to get back in front of the fleeing vehicle and attempted to slow it down one more time. T-or-C Police report that it was at this point the unit struck the vehicle in the rear, causing it to spin out in front of Tony’s Restaurant.
The driver, whose identity has not been released as of press time, was quickly taken into custody, as were all of the occupants inside the SUV. Police report that they will file state charges on the driver, who will also face Federal prosecution for human smuggling of the unknown number of passengers.
T-or-C Police report that one of the officers was taken to the hospital for possible neck injuries while the other officer, who ultimately stopped the chase, was able to walk away from the incident. Both will be okay and return to duty. The crash scene was turned over to New Mexico State Police.
While, unrelated, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department has attempted to stop a couple of vehicles in the area and ended with passengers jumping out of the, sometimes moving, cars and the drivers giving chase to officers in hopes to avoid capture and prosecution. T-or-C Police Officers have also stopped smugglers driving through town on traffic violations and during the course of the traffic stop the cases were turned over to Border Patrol agents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.