The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 44 of Elephant Butte, NM announces Hot Springs High School student, Angela Smith, was the Class VI winner of the American Legion Auxiliary National Poster Contest, 2022-2023.

Elephant Butte, NM, August, 2023 - American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 44 Elephant Butte NM, has announced that National Poster Winner Angela Smith, won both best in class VI nationally, as well as best overall in the Western Division of the American Legion Auxiliary National Poster Contest. 

