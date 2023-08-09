The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 44 of Elephant Butte, NM announces Hot Springs High School student, Angela Smith, was the Class VI winner of the American Legion Auxiliary National Poster Contest, 2022-2023.
Elephant Butte, NM, August, 2023 - American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 44 Elephant Butte NM, has announced that National Poster Winner Angela Smith, won both best in class VI nationally, as well as best overall in the Western Division of the American Legion Auxiliary National Poster Contest.
A resident of Elephant Butte and graduate of Hot Springs High School, Angela is continuing her education at Doña Ana Community College and plans on studying art at New Mexico State University. When asked why she picked drawing a woman soldier for the poster, she commented that she had looked at the posters on the Auxiliary website and felt that woman soldiers were under represented. She was also surprised that she won.
In a congratulatory letter, 2022-2023 National Poppy Chairman Jeanne Haas informed Angela that she would receive $100 and an additional $100 would be donated in her name to the American Legion Auxiliary Children of Warriors National Presidents’ Scholarship fund.
This national contest includes grades 2 thru 12 that are split into seven separate classes. At the New Mexico state level our Sierra County students won six of the seven classes. The winners went on to the American Legion Auxiliary Western Division level, where four of the six won against nine other states. The four Western Division Level Posters went on to compete at the National Level.
A Unit 44 poppy poster judge said, “We judged 475 Sierra County school posters, that were extremely hard to judge because of the amazing talent we saw in so many posters. We thank the art teachers who did an outstanding job with their students.”
