As with other restaurants around Sierra County and communities throughout the nation, T-or-C’s ever-popular Pacific Grill shifted gears this past week to abide by emergency health regulations, while also working to serve hungry customers and to maintain at least basic operations. Utilizing all mandated precautions Saturday afternoon, March 21 Pacific Grill’s proprietor, Anna Lehnert (above), was happily greeting drive-up customers with welcomed servings of their favorite menu items. While coping with the severe restrictions now being faced by all restaurants and most other small establishments throughout the county, Lehnert and similar-minded business owners are adapting to changing conditions and continuing to deliver quality service with a smile.
Smiling Through The Changes
Chuck Wentworth
