The Sierra Joint Office on Aging (SJOA) would like to announce we will be opening our doors for dining in starting March 21.
With the opening of the center we will have a few changes to the operations and the requirements to enter the building. Please have patience with us as we go through this transition together.
Mask wearing is still required in all senior centers, per the latest New Mexico governor’s public control order.
The front entrance will be the only entry that will be open to enter the building.
We will need to take your temperature and give you a small survey in order for you to enter the building. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. If you are feeling ill or have symptoms, please stay home. In addition, we ask that you try to keep your distance while in the building.
Lastly, we will be moving the drive through meals inside. You can pick up your Grab-N-Go meal at the front entrance by providing your name to the staff member at the door, and they will notify the kitchen for a meal to be brought out to you.
The SJOA looks forward to serving you. Stay safe, and if you have additional questions call 575-894-6641.
