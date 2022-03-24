Just over two years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus forced the Sierra Joint Office on Aging to curtail most regular activities and services, the facility was once again green-lighted to begin a measured resumption of in-person operations Monday, March 21. Most welcomed by many of the community’s seniors was the reopening of senior center’s cafeteria for dining, and a chance once again to visit with friends and neighbors over a tasty meal. Although still restricting access to the senior center through the main entrance, requiring a health check at the door and face masks within the building, the dining room was nonetheless full of appreciative patrons at the noon hour Tuesday, March 22, happy to be sharing a lunch together once again.
