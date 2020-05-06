MIssing EB signs 5-5 S.A. 2-col.JPG

Elephant Butte City Manager Vicki Ballinger has alerted community members to the recent theft of numerous stop signs, speed limit signs and other signage within the city. One area hit hard by the thieves was along Country Club Road, where just southwest of the Hallmark Street intersection (above), several signs were removed near the Sierra Del Rio golf course’s restroom and cart crossing path. Ballinger said the cost of replacing the missing signs would be significant, and no doubt especially troubling as the COVID-19 health emergency is testing Elephant Butte’s fiscal capabilities, like many other communities. The city manager said the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the thefts and is in the process of investigating the incident(s). Anyone who may have observed unusual activity along County Club Road, or elsewhere in the city, or who may have other information possibly relating to this theft is encouraged to contact the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, 2501 South Broadway in Truth or Consequences, (575) 894-9150. In the interim, motorists are encouraged to practice caution along Country Club Road and other area, paying particular attention for the possibility of missing signage and potentially unforeseen hazards.

