The Senate of the State of New Mexico awarded the Winter Quilters Guild of Sierra County with a certificate of their recognition and appreciation for the work they do. The Quilters Guild, a group of about 30 volunteers, gather to produce hand-made quilts which are donated, through the Moose Lodge’s Valued Veterans program, children through Head Start and for raising funds for back to school supplies and much, much more.
Mostly women, the group meets year-round despite its name, which came from the early years when it was comprised of many “snowbirds” who traveled to Sierra County in the winter months. “It gives us a chance to socialize and catch up with each other,” one quilter said. Plus, we get to do something that helps others too.”
“Most days we get together there aren’t this many here all at one time,” Anne Buckley, who heads up the group said. “But we wanted everyone that could, to be here for this special occasion.” Representing Moose Lodge 2050 was District Vice President Mark Theall, along with Senior Regent Krisye Shook and Past Senior Regent Jayme Simms, both of Ladies Chapter 1646, who came to present the group with the proclamation from the New Mexico Senate.
On presenting the group with the framed, official proclamation, Mr. Theall said, “this certificate of appreciation to the Winter Quilters Guild of Sierra County is for their continued support through the years, helping us to others in the community with our Valued Veterans recognition program and back to school supplies, by generously donating quilts whenever needed, helping the children and veterans of our community.”
Many across the community have benefitted from the quilter’s work, and even more have seen the beautiful quilts they produce, that are often on display at the Sierra County Fair.
