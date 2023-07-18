The Senate of the State of New Mexico awarded the Winter Quilters Guild of Sierra County with a certificate of their recognition and appreciation for the work they do. The Quilters Guild, a group of about 30 volunteers, gather to produce hand-made quilts which are donated, through the Moose Lodge’s Valued Veterans program, children through Head Start and for raising funds for back to school supplies and much, much more.

Mostly women, the group meets year-round despite its name, which came from the early years when it was comprised of many “snowbirds” who traveled to Sierra County in the winter months. “It gives us a chance to socialize and catch up with each other,” one quilter said. Plus, we get to do something that helps others too.” 

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

