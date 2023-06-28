Four athletes, freshy back from competing in the Senior Olympics, 2023 Ernesto Ramos 2023 Summer Games in Las Cruces, June 7-11, dropped by the Sentinel offices to show us their medals. The four, shown here from left to right, Salvador Miraontes, Robbie Finney-McFarland, Johnny Portillo and Kevin Zelenka, all did very well in their events, garnering plenty of gold medals between them. Robbie will be competing in the National’s later this year, in air rifle target shooting, for which she set a new State record this year while earning her gold medal. She has received funding from the New Mexico Senior Olympics to help defray the costs of travel and attending.
Kevin Zelenka returned from the Las Cruces games having earned the distinction of “Most Decorated Male” for the second year running. He came away wearing six gold and 11 silver medals as well as numerous bronzes. He won the high jump, as well as the 400-meter and 800-meter run, Frisbee distance throw and two different air rifle events. Teammate Salvador Miraontes took gold in corn hole doubles and silver in singles. Johnny Portillo earned his gold medals in basketball, both free throw and three-point shooting. He also wore gold in Frisbee accuracy throwing.
