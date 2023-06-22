Earlier this week, the outbreak of the Rico Fire near Pinos Altos quickly drew the attention of regional firefighters and its proximity to the community prompted a call for voluntary evacuations.
As of Wednesday, June 21, firefighting authorities reported the Rico Fire had grown to near 250 acres in size. It was noted that the blaze was zero percent contained and was continuing to burn through logging slash, timber, grass and undergrowth.
At last report, approximately 170 firefighting personnel were assigned to the Rico Fire and are being supported by a contingent of airborne tankers.
Meanwhile, the Pass Fire continued to burn west of Winston and at last report, had grown to encompass at least 50,090 acres of timber, piñon/juniper and grass. Last week, the arrival of hot, dry and breezy weather conditions led to increased fire activity. However, officials reported this advance was temporary, and the fire’s pace reportedly slowed as the week progressed.
Currently, the Pass Fire is reported to be near 13-percent contained and crews are working to direct progression north of the Middle Fork of the Gila and east of Meadow Trail.
