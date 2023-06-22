240_F_182451272_P5k36aySV2mrcHqRvREOgkrKDttvpbw5.jpg

Earlier this week, the outbreak of the Rico Fire near Pinos Altos quickly drew the attention of regional firefighters and its proximity to the community prompted a call for voluntary evacuations. 

As of Wednesday, June 21, firefighting authorities reported the Rico Fire had grown to near 250 acres in size. It was noted that the blaze was zero percent contained and was continuing to burn through logging slash, timber, grass and undergrowth. 

