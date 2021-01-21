In approving several related measures Tuesday, January 19, Sierra County Commissioners affirmed their full support of an economic development package aimed to assist Spaceport America tenant SpinLaunch, Inc. Securing an agreement through the state’s Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) program, SpinLaunch will be able to access up to $4 million in support revenue, with the final amount directly tied to the number of jobs the firm ultimately creates. Commissioners approved action items formally endorsing the proposed agreement and affirming the county’s administration would serve as the fiscal agent and manage the associated LEDA transactions.
•The county commission’s regular meeting also saw members support the renewal of a statewide meat inspection program, as well as give their approval for a fire vehicle transfer and purchase. The latter purchase will include a new state-of-the-art ultra high pressure HMA-Fire system, which can deliver remarkable results demonstrated in a short video presentation that truly impressed board members.
•Further action taken by commission members included approving a formal resolution supporting the creation of a special hospital district in Sierra County, a decision to participate as a cooperating agency with the Bureau of Land Management’s SunZia Southwest Transmission line project, and endorsement of an agreement with the City of Elephant Butte for future flood management services.
