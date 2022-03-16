With an unanimous vote Tuesday, March 15, Sierra County Commissioners approved Ordinance 22-001, initiating an immediate ban on unauthorized burning throughout the county until further notice.
After first conducting a public hearing, commissioners received concerning reports from Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams, above at podium, and US Forest Service Black Range District Fire Manager Tony James, which anticipated an extended period of dry and windy weather through May. This along with significant grass and weed growth spurred by last year’s late monsoons and a mild winter, has local officials and their counterparts throughout New Mexico on alert for a potentially busy fire season.
•In addition to confirming concerns for wildfires, district fire manager James outlined forest service plans for prescribed burns scheduled for the coming weeks. With the prescribed burns set for implementation and the potential for numerous lightning sparked wildfires to come, he told the board that local residents should expect to see smoke in the skies.
•The March 15 regular commission meeting further included approval of Sierra County’s 2021 fiscal year audit, as well as board endorsement of procurement policy revisions and the securing of a contract with Dr. Bassam Al-Homsi for medical director services.
