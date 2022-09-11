Honoring the US citizens and first responders who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, a strong contingent of Sierra County’s residents, firefighters, law enforcement officers and many others gathered to join in a special memorial ceremony early Sunday morning.
Centered at the Village of Williamsburg’s 911 memorial monument, the morning’s gathering featured the Hot Springs High School JROTC color guard, performances by the HSHS and T-or-C Middle School Choirs, a stirring recollection of ground-zero during the tragedy by K-9 Forensic’s Wendy Kessinger, as well as formal statements from Village Mayor Deb Stubblefield and State Representative Rebecca Dow.
