By Susan D. Mayes
New Mexico Counties presented Sierra County with a Workers’ Compensation Safety Award for Division 2 during the 2020 NMC Legislative Conference January 23 in Santa Fe. Sierra County received its award for achieving a positive claim trend and lowering the frequency of workers’ compensation claims over the last three years for 2019.
The counties are divided into five divisions based on the number of employees. For this award, the county received a $7,000 contribution refund. This is the second time the county has received the safety award.
Sierra County was also recognized for completing its sixth year of the Risk Awareness Program, or RAP. The county had an 82 percent reduction in the number of workers’ compensation claims, 50 percent reduction in the number of auto claims, 40 percent reduction in the number of multi-line claims, and 78 percent reduction in the number of law enforcement claims for 2019.
RAP is a workplace risk control education program that aims to reduce the frequency and severity of county claims through better risk awareness and safety practices.
