In addressing their February 21 regular meeting agenda, Sierra County Commissioners approved a series of contracts and agreements, which will now forward several long-awaited projects.
Included in the morning’s actions was the endorsement of several measures pertaining to the Arrey baseball field project. Board members also approved agreements that will advance the Monticello Bridge of Grace improvement project and a design phase for the development of a new fair barn.
Board members also approved an agreement to complete phase-two improvements for the Hillsboro community center, and okayed the acquisition of a new water truck for the county’s road department.
•The morning’s regular session further included commission approval of annual state road fund applications, the submission of annual DWI grant distribution funding, a resolution setting fees for future road name changes, and postponement of a proposed liquor license transfer.
•Prior to the morning’s regular meeting, commissioners were provided with a summary of the recently completed 2021/2022 fiscal year audit. While a handful of minor issues were identified, board members were told the county would receive an “unmodified opinion,” which auditor Chris Garner emphasized was a clean report.
