IMG_6191.JPG

In addressing their February 21 regular meeting agenda, Sierra County Commissioners approved a series of contracts and agreements, which will now forward several long-awaited projects. 

Included in the morning’s actions was the endorsement of several measures pertaining to the Arrey baseball field project. Board members also approved agreements that will advance the Monticello Bridge of Grace improvement project and a design phase for the development of a new fair barn. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.