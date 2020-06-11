Gathering for a special meeting Thursday morning, June 11, the Sierra County Commission’s sole agenda item was a formal canvassing of countywide results from the June 2, party primary election. After carefully examining all available documents, commission chairman James Paxon seconded commissioner Frances Luna’s motion and joined her in a 2-to-0 vote in favor of approving the June 2 primary election results as presented. (Commission Vice-Chair Travis Day was unable to attend the morning’s session)
In reviewing the election, county clerk Shelly Trujillo confirmed a total of 3,207 votes were recorded by machine, with approximately 213 hand tallied ballots rounding out the total vote count. After acknowledging there are presently 7,687 registered voters in Sierra County, chairman Paxon estimated the June 2 election thus involved about 45-percent of those registered. While indicating this was essentially correct, Trujillo emphasized that the election included only major party voters, which she said made up a majority of registered voters at near 6,000 individuals.
Commissioner Luna pointed to issues in other communities surrounding the late submission of absentee ballots and questioned if Trujillo noted any similar problems with Sierra County’s absentee voters. The county clerk said her office had received approximately ten ballots too late to be counted, and then confirmed Luna’s assertion that this number was insufficient to alter any of the election’s results.
With this concern, the potential for health restrictions to similarly impact November’s general election, and broad encouragement for voters to utilize the absentee option, Luna suggested Sierra County’s administration should take proactive steps to better inform citizens about the absentee process. Paxon agreed and indicated the commission would likely consider a measure in this regard in the near future.
•NOTE-Thursday’s election review included recognition of 213 votes for Democrat (write-in candidate) Karen C. Whitlock, who was inadvertently overlooked in last week’s preliminary summary of election results in the Sierra County Sentinel. Overall, Whitlock secured a total of 1,114 votes of support in her bid for the District 38 state representative post. In doing so, Whitlock also secured a place on the November general election ballot, where she will vie against incumbent Republican District 38 representative Rebecca Dow and Libertarian candidate William Parrish Kinney.
