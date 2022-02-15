With construction of Sierra County’s new administration building now fully complete, members of the county commission, administrative team and staff members welcomed the community to an open house Tuesday morning, February 22. Located at 1712 North Date Street in Truth or Consequences, the new building now houses a majority of county services, with only the Sheriff’s Department and Road Department remaining in their shared facility at 2501 South Broadway.
With county commission vice-chair Travis Day, supporting the ribbon above on the right, commissioner Hank Hopkins holding the left, and surrounded by key staff members and project partners, commission chairman James Paxon cut the ceremonial ribbon, officially welcoming the new facility.
The morning’s open house celebration provided community residents an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the office layout, as well as a chance to speak personally with county leaders and staff members.
