Officials with the US Forest Service, Sierra County authorities, area leaders and elected state representatives all gathered at the Truth or Consequences Civic Center Friday evening, May 20 to provide community members with the latest information concerning the Black Fire.
At present, residents in the communities of Winston and Chloride, along with the Poverty Creek and surrounding ranch lands remain at a “Set” status. Sierra County Sheriff Glenn Hamilton said preliminary efforts have assured residents in this area are prepared to evacuate if deemed necessary.
Beginning on, or about May 13 in the Gila Wilderness, the Black Fire has as of last report grown to involve over 100,000 acres. Reports indicated the pace of the fire’s spread has slowed, but continuing low humidity levels, along with dry and abundant fuels throughout the forest, have officials forecasting that some areas of the Black Fire may continue burning until the region’s monsoon season regularly begins in early July.
Up to date information about the Black Fire is available online through the New Mexico Fire Information website (https://nmfireinfo.com/), as well as through the national InciWeb website (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov). Local information, may be obtained by visiting the US Forest Service’s Gila National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila, as well as through the Sierra County administration’s website at www.sierraco.org.
