A Sierra County nonprofit has applied for a grant through the ‘A Community Thrives’ program and is raising matching funds required for a final-round consideration.
A Community Thrives is the fundraising and grant making initiative from the Gannett Foundation. The Las Cruces Sun-News is a Gannett-owned newspaper.
Since the program’s inception in 2017, more than $17 million has been donated through crowd funding efforts and disbursed to more than 500 organizations across the nation. People Growing Together, through its fiduciary, Sophia Unity Foundation, is the first organization in Sierra County to apply for the grant.
Grants are awarded for specific projects or for operating funds. To qualify for final consideration, nonprofits must raise either $3,000 or $6,000 in matching funds, depending on their size. Fundraising for People Growing Together and other non-profits across the country began last week and ends Aug. 12.
Here's a look at the local nonprofit and a link to its fundraising page. You can also search applications nationwide online at acommunitythrives.com.
People Growing Together is building a sustainable greenhouse on Corzine Street in Truth or Consequences, working with Hot Springs High School to develop a garden to cafeteria program at the school, and currently has two plots at the 4th Street Community Garden on W. Fourth Ave. The link to its fundraising page is http://www.PeopleGrowingTogether.org.
