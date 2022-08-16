Following a closed-door executive session Tuesday, August 16, Sierra County Commissioners returned to the morning’s regular public meeting and announced the receipt of a letter of resignation from county manager Charlene Webb. Chairman James Paxon made the announcement and said the board would reluctantly accept her decision.
After expressing his and his fellow commissioner’s appreciation for the efforts Webb has brought to her responsibilities over the past year, Paxon said the resignation would become effective October 18. He then indicated the county’s administration would begin an immediate search for qualified candidates.
Webb officially joined the Sierra County Administration in July 2021, after previously serving in the same post for Grant County.
•Tuesday’s regular commission meeting saw board members approve the acceptance of near $580,000 in annual road fund allocations, as well as legislative funding to aid the Hillsboro Community Center, the county’s road department and the Sierra County Sheriff’s department.
•In addition to accepting the county manager’s resignation, following the morning’s executive session, commissioners also joined in approving efforts to sell the former administrative building at 855 Van Patten. It was noted that the county would be seeking fair market value for the property, which will be formally appraised in the coming weeks.
•Further commission action included acceptance of a contract to begin development of a ball field complex in Arrey, approval for the publication of two proposed ordinances, and endorsement of a fire apparatus donation for the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.