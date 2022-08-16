IMG_2165.JPG

Following a closed-door executive session Tuesday, August 16, Sierra County Commissioners returned to the morning’s regular public meeting and announced the receipt of a letter of resignation from county manager Charlene Webb. Chairman James Paxon made the announcement and said the board would reluctantly accept her decision. 

After expressing his and his fellow commissioner’s appreciation for the efforts Webb has brought to her responsibilities over the past year, Paxon said the resignation would become effective October 18. He then indicated the county’s administration would begin an immediate search for qualified candidates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.