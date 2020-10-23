Earlier this week, Sierra County officials installed this Absentee Ballot dropbox outside the Date Street entrance of the county administration building at 100 North Date Street.
This addition will allow voters to deliver completed ballots to a secure location when the Sierra County Clerk’s Office is closed, or too busy.
Early in-person voting will end next Saturday, October 31. Absentee ballots must be delivered to the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, or a designated polling location no later than 7 pm, Election Day Tuesday, November 3.
Further information about early in-person, or absentee balloting, or any other issues relating to the November 3 general election may be obtained through the Sierra County Clerk’s Office, 894-2840. Election information may also be found on the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.state.nm.us.
